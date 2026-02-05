 Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMotion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions

Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions

The Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address amid continuous sloganeering and Opposition protests, leading to repeated adjournments. A heated BJP–Opposition clash erupted after Rahul Gandhi was denied a speech citing excerpts from former Army chief Gen MM Naravane’s unpublished memoirs, triggering chaos over parliamentary rules and China-related issues.a

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Thursday amid constant sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

After a one-hour adjournment, the House reconvened at 12 p.m. amid Opposition protests. After the motion was passed, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 p.m.

With constant sloganeering in the background, the proceedings saw a heated exchange this week as the Opposition members repeatedly clashed with the Treasury Benches over the denial of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's speech, citing excerpts from an article based on unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane.

Read Also
PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 5 PM Today, A Day After Opposition MPs Disrupted Prime Minister's...
article-image

He further claimed that the book contained references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Chinese Woman Forgets To Turn-Off Water Tap After Shower; What Happened Overnight Will Shock You
Chinese Woman Forgets To Turn-Off Water Tap After Shower; What Happened Overnight Will Shock You
The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video
The 50: Did Archit Kaushik Beat Maxtern After He Abused Elvish Yadav? Watch Video
'AI Is The Pin That Is Popping This Inflated Balloon': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu On Indian IT Stocks Crash
'AI Is The Pin That Is Popping This Inflated Balloon': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu On Indian IT Stocks Crash
'She's A Beauty!' American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy & Wife Announce Birth Of Daughter Savithri; Netizens Call It A 'Blessing'
'She's A Beauty!' American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy & Wife Announce Birth Of Daughter Savithri; Netizens Call It A 'Blessing'

The claims triggered strong protests from the Treasury Benches, with members demanding that LoP Gandhi adhere to parliamentary rules and present only "authentic sources" inside the House.

The issue quickly snowballed into a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament, slated for 5 p.m., was postponed, as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Thursday morning, over continued uproar and vociferous sloganeering from the Opposition members.

As the Lok Sabha reconvened at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the House plunged into chaos with Opposition members erupting in protest over the General M.M. Naravane memoirs issue.

Read Also
Mumbai Youth Congress Protest Against Modi Govt Over China Issue And Rahul Gandhi Being Denied Lok...
article-image

Sandhya Ray, officiating as the House Chairman, made an appeal to the lawmakers to stay seated and not disrupt the proceedings, but her appeals went unheeded.

Members from the Opposition Benches assembled in the Well of the House and kept flashing paper pamphlets.

The Lower House has remained plagued by repeated disruptions for the last two days, with the Union government and Opposition engaging in a fierce stand-off over raking up of India-China border skirmishes that took place during August 2020.

Rahul Gandhi, leading the Congress' charge, raised the issue of Chinese aggression during the Galwan stand-off while citing 'uncomfortable facts' from the memoirs of General Naravane, where he is understood to have written about 'political indecision' over the response mechanism to the then Chinese misadventures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 5 PM Today, A Day After Opposition MPs Disrupted Prime Minister's...
PM Modi To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 5 PM Today, A Day After Opposition MPs Disrupted Prime Minister's...
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: 3 Sisters Used Korean Names For Social Media, Father Deleted Account...
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: 3 Sisters Used Korean Names For Social Media, Father Deleted Account...
'Kya Hua Hai Aajkal Customer Ko?' Lucknow Woman Books Porter To Dump Garbage; Delivery Partner...
'Kya Hua Hai Aajkal Customer Ko?' Lucknow Woman Books Porter To Dump Garbage; Delivery Partner...
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
'India To Scrap Many Non-Tariff Barriers, Cut Tariffs To Zero On 99% Of US Goods': US Trade...
'India To Scrap Many Non-Tariff Barriers, Cut Tariffs To Zero On 99% Of US Goods': US Trade...