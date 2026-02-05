Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: 3 Sisters Used Korean Names For Social Media, Father Deleted Account Days Before Incident | BIG Revelation

Representational Image

Ghaziabad: A day after three sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from their 11th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, initial investigation revealed that they had a social media account with Korean names. The three sisters — Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) — were obsessed with Korean dramas.

They had used Korean names - Maria, Aliza, and Cindy - for creating the account, reported NDTV. These accounts gained a significant number of followers. Around 10 days before the incident, the girls' father had reportedly confiscated their mobile phones and deleted the account.

According to the NDTV report, Chetan Kumar, the father of the girls, was facing a debt of Rs 2 crore and sold off the girls' mobile phones to pay the electricity bill. The report also claimed that Kumar threatened his daughters that he would marry them. The girls reportedly replied that they could not marry as they were “Koreans and not Indians”.

Meanwhile, a nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of the three minor sisters offered a glimpse into their inner world, showing their intense attachment to Korean culture and anguish over family strife, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the diary contains repeated references to the girls' love for Korea and what they described as attempts by the family to make them give it up, reported PTI.

“We love Korean. Love, love, love,” the diary states, calling itself a “true life story” and urging readers to believe what is written in it.

The note alleges that their parents were opposed to their interests and future choices, including marriage. “You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life… You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen,” the diary says, as reported by the news agency.

It also mentions physical punishment and ends with an apology addressed to their father. “Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide... Sorry Papa.”

“The pocket diary has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said, as quoted by PTI. “We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects,” he said.