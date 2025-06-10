 UP Govt Announces ₹22,000 Crore Rural Package Amid Incomplete Projects, Funding Delays
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Govt Announces ₹22,000 Crore Rural Package Amid Incomplete Projects, Funding Delays

UP Govt Announces ₹22,000 Crore Rural Package Amid Incomplete Projects, Funding Delays

The package includes upgrades to drainage systems, panchayat buildings, and drinking water projects across the state's 97,941 villages. While '900 crore has already been committed to initial projects, ground reports indicate nearly 6,700 incomplete works from last year's '15,000 crore rural package remain stalled, with contractors citing payment delays.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:24 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged ₹22,000 crore for rural development, combining central and state funds, with ₹2,000 crore earmarked specifically for Swachh Bharat Mission's next phase. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized reaching "the last village" during the announcement, though records show only 42% completion of 2024's rural housing targets and significant unspent balances from previous sanitation allocations. 

The package includes upgrades to drainage systems, panchayat buildings, and drinking water projects across the state's 97,941 villages. While `900 crore has already been committed to initial projects, ground reports indicate nearly 6,700 incomplete works from last year's `15,000 crore rural package remain stalled, with contractors citing payment delays. 

Read Also
UP News: Samajwadi Party's Ambedkar Vahini Holds PDA Conference In Kanpur, Gears Up For 2027 Polls
article-image

Opposition leaders have questioned the plan's novelty, noting 60% of the funding comes from existing central schemes. District officials privately express concerns about executing new projects before monsoon season, given ongoing staffing shortages and bureaucratic hurdles. The announcement comes as Jal Jeevan Mission data shows only 68% of rural UP households have tap water access, highlighting persistent infrastructure gaps despite previous allocations.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...