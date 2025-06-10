UP Govt Announces ₹22,000 Crore Rural Package Amid Incomplete Projects, Funding Delays

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged ₹22,000 crore for rural development, combining central and state funds, with ₹2,000 crore earmarked specifically for Swachh Bharat Mission's next phase. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized reaching "the last village" during the announcement, though records show only 42% completion of 2024's rural housing targets and significant unspent balances from previous sanitation allocations.

The package includes upgrades to drainage systems, panchayat buildings, and drinking water projects across the state's 97,941 villages. While `900 crore has already been committed to initial projects, ground reports indicate nearly 6,700 incomplete works from last year's `15,000 crore rural package remain stalled, with contractors citing payment delays.

Opposition leaders have questioned the plan's novelty, noting 60% of the funding comes from existing central schemes. District officials privately express concerns about executing new projects before monsoon season, given ongoing staffing shortages and bureaucratic hurdles. The announcement comes as Jal Jeevan Mission data shows only 68% of rural UP households have tap water access, highlighting persistent infrastructure gaps despite previous allocations.