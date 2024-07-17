UP Government Plans Longest Solar Park For Bundelkhand's Sustainable Development

Representative Image | FPJ Library

In a significant push towards sustainable development in Bundelkhand, an area historically plagued by neglect, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled plans to develop the longest solar park along both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Covering approximately 1,700 hectares, this solar park will operate under the 'Build, Own, and Operate' (BOO) model, supervised by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Last August, UPEIDA invited Expressions of Interest for a pre-feasibility study, receiving presentations from nine organizations. M/s Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet submitted a comprehensive report in February this year, which has since been presented to the Chief Minister.

According to the report, UPEIDA has earmarked 1,700 hectares of land for the solar park, located between the main carriageway and the service road along the 296 km Bundelkhand Expressway from Etawah to Chitrakoot. The land's average width ranges from 15 to 20 meters.

The solar radiation in this region ranges from 5 to 5.5 kWh per square meter per day. Developing the solar park is estimated to cost over ₹2,500 crores, with provisions for allotting land to companies on a 25-year lease basis.

The solar park, once operational, is expected to produce 450 megawatts of energy, sufficient to meet the needs of approximately 1 lakh consumers.

In addition to the solar park, efforts are underway to establish an industrial corridor along the expressway in Banda and Jalaun.

In a significant move towards environmental conservation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the planting of over 25,000 saplings of Peepal, Pakad, Banyan, Gular, and Neem trees along the expressway.

Simultaneously, the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority is progressing swiftly on an initiative to develop a new city akin to Noida across approximately 36,000 acres, with a targeted completion by 2028.