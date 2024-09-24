UP Government Mandates Nameplates At Food Shops, Enforces Stricter Food Safety Regulations

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

In response to alarming incidents of food adulteration across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state authorities to take strict and immediate action against those tampering with food products. The government has introduced a new mandate requiring food establishments to prominently display the name and details of their operators and proprietors.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued these directives during a high-level meeting with the Food Department on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to improve transparency and ensure the safety of food across the state.

The new rules, aimed at increasing accountability in the food industry, will make it mandatory for hotels, dhabas, and restaurants to display nameplates with the operator’s name and address at their premises. Additionally, comprehensive police verification of all employees working in these establishments will be required to ensure the safety and hygiene of food services.

The directive comes after reports surfaced of food items such as juice, lentils, and bread being contaminated with human waste and other unsanitary substances. Yogi Adityanath condemned these incidents as “gruesome” and warned that such malicious actions have severe consequences for public health.

“These acts of food adulteration with inedible or harmful substances are unacceptable and pose a significant threat to the health of the common man. Strict and immediate measures must be taken to prevent such incidents in Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said.

Tougher Food Safety Regulations

CM Yogi also stressed the importance of amending the Food Safety Act to ensure stricter measures for maintaining the purity of food items. In his address, he stated, “All food establishments across Uttar Pradesh should be thoroughly investigated to ensure the safety and quality of food. Police verification of every employee is essential, and necessary changes should be made to the existing food safety laws.”

Under the new guidelines, food businesses will also be required to install CCTV cameras throughout their premises. These cameras must cover not only customer seating areas but also kitchens and food preparation zones. The footage should be stored securely and made available to local authorities or law enforcement as needed.

Furthermore, all employees at food establishments will be required to wear masks and gloves while preparing and serving food, as part of enhanced hygiene protocols. This step is aimed at curbing any potential contamination and ensuring public health safety.

Past Controversies and Legal Challenges

This is not the first time the Uttar Pradesh government has issued similar directives. Earlier, nameplates were made mandatory for shops along the Kanwar route, which led to legal challenges. The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court, where the court issued a stay on the Yogi government's decision. The case is still pending in court.

However, this new order, focusing on food establishments, has been introduced in the wake of rising concerns about food adulteration. The recent incident involving the use of adulterated ghee in prasad at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has further heightened awareness of food safety issues.