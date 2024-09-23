'Congress Agenda Is To Divide And Rule, BJP Works To Make Nation Strong,' Yogi Adityanath In Poll-Bound Haryana

Yogi Adityanath campaigning in Haryana | ANI

Chandigarh: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at the Congress alleging that its agenda is to divide and rule, while the BJP works for the nation’s growth and to make it strong.

Campaigning for BJP candidates in the assembly segments of Sonepat and Jind district of poll-bound Haryana, Yogi at his rallies said the Central and state BJP governments worked by rising above the nepotism while Congress worked to promote the separatism. He further alleged that whenever Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went abroad he ``cursed’’ India. He held that their (Congress) agenda is to divide and rule and had imposed Article 370 in Kashmir, while prime minister Narendra Modi removed it.

Referring to Ram Mandir, Yogi also claimed that BJP ended all the major disputes and said now Ram temple had been built in Ayodhya and Ayodhya is now on the path of development. He went on to claim that Haryana too had progressed after the formation of a double-engine government since 2014.

Highlighting the valour of the soldiers of Haryana, Yogi alleged that the country’s borders were not safe during Congress rule while today, Pakistan and China do not dare breach borders with the country as Indian soldiers worked to eliminate the enemies through surgical strikes.

Yogi also said that the Congress' and another opposition party in Haryana - Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD’s) agenda are narrow as these do not include women, youth or the country. Yogi alleged that there was open loot during Congress and INLD rules in the state. Yogi said he would like to ask Congress what it did when it was in power.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini also took a dig at Congress over its internal strife and the media reports about its senior Dalit leader Kumari Selja being missing from the poll campaigns, and rued that Congress did not respect Dalits.

Saini further alleged that Congress is anti-Dalit and if any Dalit leader wants to move forward in the party, it crushes that leader. ``Kumari Selja is a tall leader and if she wanted to become the chief minister, what crime did she commit’’, Saini asked and said that Congress is stuck in nepotism and its leadership does not think beyond nepotism.