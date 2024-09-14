Bahraich Wolf Attacks: CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Victims' Families, Efforts On To Capture Sixth Killer Wolf

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), September 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Bahraich district on Sunday to meet the families affected by the wolf attack. According to the Chief Minister Office, CM Yogi will also hold a meeting with officials and public representatives.

Meanwhile, forest department officials are putting in all efforts to capture the sixth "killer" wolf under the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that was launched in the State to capture a pack of six wolves that have killed nine people and injured 50 people since July this year.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bahraich, Ajit Singh said on Friday, "There was no water in these farms. And it has not been raining, yet water is rising in these farms. So, this has narrowed its (wolf's) area of movement. Now, we can ask the residents here and find out which areas never get affected by rising water and flood-like situations. And carry out our search operation there."

On September 13, two women in Mahasi village were injured in an attack allegedly by a wolf. The two injured were identified as 28-year-old Gudiya, who is a resident of Singhia Nasirpur in Mahasi, and 50-year-old Mukima, who is a resident of Nasarpur in Mahasi.

Earlier on Wednesday, 50-year-old Pushpa Devi was severely injured after the wolf attacked her. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, while one wolf remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them, which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.