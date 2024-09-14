Uttar Pradesh: Search Operation Intensifies In Bahraich To Capture 6th Killer Wolf

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In response to the ongoing wolf menace in Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Singh on Friday said that there is an ongoing effort by the forest department to catch the sixth wolf.

Statement Of Bahraich's Divisional Forest Officer, Ajit Singh

Speaking to ANI, Bahraich DFO Ajit Singh said "According to our information, only one wolf is left. The people are scared as one is still left. We are doing the patrolling in the night. Teams of the forest department are tracking the wolf. If we track the wolf and if it remains for half an hour, we will be able to catch the wolf. During the rain, our operation is slightly affected, as the wolf remains in hiding."

#WATCH | UP | Bahraich DFO Ajit Singh says, "...According to our information, only one wolf is left. The people are scared as one is still left. We are doing the patrolling in the night. Teams of the forest department are tracking the wolf." pic.twitter.com/3EvmM6fU7f — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

UP Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf on September 10, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

About Operation Bhediya

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend a pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them, which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

Three snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves. 9 people have been killed and more than 50 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the wolves in various villages of Bahraich.