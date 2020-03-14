UP government brings ordinance to legalise recovery, damage to public, private properties

Lucknow: In a major decision Friday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with an ordinance to legalise the recovery of damages incurred during any protests, dharna or illegal agitations in the state.

Named as “Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Properties Ordinance 2020”, the ordinance was approved by the cabinet. The ordinances have a validity of six months. In this period the government is supposed bring a Bill in the legislature to make it a law.

This comes after the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court said there’s no law to back UP government’s ‘name and shame’ hoardings of the accused persons allegedly involved in vandalism during the CAA protests in Lucknow. The hoardings display their photos, addresses and amount to be recovered from them.

The activists have challenged both the moves of the State, recovery of damage and hoardings, in the courts calling both illegal.