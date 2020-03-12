Hoardings of anti-CAA protesters: Yogi Adityanath govt moves SC

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Allahabad High Court’s verdict which ordered the State to remove all hoardings of anti-CAA protesters calling them illegal, violation of Article 21 and misuse of power.

The State filed a petition in the apex court in this regard Wednesday. The matter is listed for hearing Thursday 10:30 am.

The Allahabad High court, which had taken suo motu cognizance of the hoardings Saturday night and held urgent hearings on Sunday, had on Monday ordered immediate removal of all hoardings.

The court also directed the government to submit a compliance report by 16 March. However, the hoardings have not been removed yet. Rather, the government decided to approach the SC for respite.