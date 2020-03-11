Setback for Yogi Adityanath as Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings featuring anti-CAA protesters

Lucknow: There is a joke regarding Monday blues, “I am convinced God has given us Monday to punish us for things which we did over the weekend.”

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh witnessed something similar on Monday when the Allahabad High court slammed its move to name and shame the anti-Citizenship Law protesters accused of violence by putting up banners across the State capital Friday featuring their photos, addresses and amount of penalty.

The High Court, which had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter on Saturday night and held urgent hearings on Sunday pulling up authorities for “highly unjust” move and called the hoardings illegal and ordered immediate removal of them. The government has been asked to submit a compliance report by 16 March.

Directing the District Magistrate, Lucknow and the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow to remove the banners from the roadside forthwith, the court ruled, “No law is in existence permitting the State to place the banners with personal data of the accused from whom compensation is to be charged… this reflects colourable exercise of powers by the Executive.”