Namaste Trump: When Yogi Adityanath said the Taj Mahal 'did not reflect Indian culture'

On Monday, President Donald Trump will be heading to Agra to visit one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal. He will be received at the Kheria airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In recent times, the city has gone into overdrive, readying itself for the Presidential visit. From applying mud packs to the graves in the Taj Mahal to repairing roads and pumping fresh water into the Yamuna, the Yogi Adityanath-led government appears to have done it all.

But more on that later.

The bigger question is: Is the Taj Mahal Adityanath's first choice when it comes to showcasing India's culture to a foreign leader?

That incidentally is not an offhand question. In 2017, an article by The Telegraph qoted the CM as saying that foreign dignitaries visiting India "used to be gifted replicas of the Taj Mahal and other minarets which did not reflect Indian culture". According to the publication, he made these comments at a public meeting today at the Raj Maidan in Bihar's Darbhanga. The article also quoted the Chief Minister as saying that "now" foreign dignitaries are gifted copies of the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayan.