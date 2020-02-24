Mahatma Who? Trump thanks PM Modi in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday reached Sabarmati Ashram for a brief stopover on their way to Motera Stadium from the Ahmedabad Airport. But, Trump during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi, instead, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in visitor's book.
Accompanied by PM Narendra Modi, the US president, and his wife went around the Ashram, even tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram.
In the message he penned in the guestbook at Sabarmati Ashram during his 15-minute visit, US President Donald Trump thanked his "great friend" Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" to India. The message did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi. "To my great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit," Trump wrote in the Ashram visitors' book.
The US President was briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance. Sabarmati Ashram has been named after the river with the same name. The Ashram was created with a dual mission -- to serve as an institution that would carry on a search for truth and a platform to bring together a group of workers committed to non-violence who would help secure freedom for India.
Later today, Trump will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra along with his wife before departing for Delhi where he will hold delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister on Tuesday. Horse-riding police personnel are conducting patrolling outside Motera Stadium while Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near the stadium.
(Inputs from Agencies)
