Mahatma Who? Trump thanks PM Modi in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday reached Sabarmati Ashram for a brief stopover on their way to Motera Stadium from the Ahmedabad Airport. But, Trump during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi, instead, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in visitor's book.

Accompanied by PM Narendra Modi, the US president, and his wife went around the Ashram, even tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram.

In the message he penned in the guestbook at Sabarmati Ashram during his 15-minute visit, US President Donald Trump thanked his "great friend" Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" to India. The message did not make any mention of Mahatma Gandhi. "To my great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit," Trump wrote in the Ashram visitors' book.