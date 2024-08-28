UP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict Penalties For Objectionable Content | X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given the green light to a new digital media policy that promises substantial financial incentives for social media influencers while introducing strict punishments for those creating "objectionable" content.

The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, was approved by the state's Cabinet on Tuesday and is set to reshape the state's approach to digital communication.

Under the new policy, the government plans to compile a list of social media influencers who will be eligible to receive state advertisements for promoting the achievements and schemes of the UP government. These influencers, categorized based on their follower or subscriber count, can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month from government-sponsored advertisements.

— Krishna (@Rajmahchawal) August 28, 2024

According to the state's information department, influencers with accounts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram will be eligible for payments ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. For content creators on YouTube, including those producing videos, shorts, and podcasts, the earnings could go as high as ₹8 lakh per month, depending on their category.

The policy also involves listing specific agencies and firms authorized to create and display content promoting the UP government's initiatives. This move is aimed at increasing the visibility of government schemes across digital platforms.

However, the policy has drawn criticism for its stringent measures against those producing content deemed "anti-national," "obscene," or otherwise "objectionable." The new regulations include provisions for life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of such offenses, raising concerns over potential curbs on freedom of expression.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera voiced his opposition on X, questioning the government's motives. "Will anti-BJP or anti-government comments be considered 'anti-national'? What is the definition of 'offensive comment'? Are the double engine governments now preparing to stifle freedom of expression?" Khera asked.

He further suggested that the new policy might be an attempt to reintroduce restrictive measures after the central government withdrew the Broadcast Bill, 2024, under pressure from the opposition INDIA alliance.

“The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, is expected to significantly impact the state's digital landscape, with both supporters and critics closely watching its implementation,” Government spokesman said.