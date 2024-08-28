 UP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict Penalties For Objectionable Content
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict Penalties For Objectionable Content

UP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict Penalties For Objectionable Content

Under the new policy, the government plans to compile a list of social media influencers who will be eligible to receive state advertisements for promoting the achievements and schemes of the UP government. These influencers, categorized based on their follower or subscriber count, can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month from government-sponsored advertisements.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
UP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict Penalties For Objectionable Content | X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given the green light to a new digital media policy that promises substantial financial incentives for social media influencers while introducing strict punishments for those creating "objectionable" content.

The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, was approved by the state's Cabinet on Tuesday and is set to reshape the state's approach to digital communication.

Under the new policy, the government plans to compile a list of social media influencers who will be eligible to receive state advertisements for promoting the achievements and schemes of the UP government. These influencers, categorized based on their follower or subscriber count, can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month from government-sponsored advertisements.

According to the state's information department, influencers with accounts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram will be eligible for payments ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. For content creators on YouTube, including those producing videos, shorts, and podcasts, the earnings could go as high as ₹8 lakh per month, depending on their category.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s Efforts Lead To 83% Success Rate In SSC Supplementary Exams, 20 Of 24 Students Pass
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s Efforts Lead To 83% Success Rate In SSC Supplementary Exams, 20 Of 24 Students Pass
'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)
'Hum Ch***ya Hai Yahan Gym Ja Rahe Hain': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Influencers For Promoting 'Obesity' As 'Body Positivity' (VIDEO)
Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta Hai'
Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Shah Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Hame Jeevan Me Aage Badhna Hi Padta Hai'
'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To Viral Video
'Kachre Me Nachne Ka Maza': Woman Creates Reel By Dancing Next To Garbage Dump, Netizens React To Viral Video

The policy also involves listing specific agencies and firms authorized to create and display content promoting the UP government's initiatives. This move is aimed at increasing the visibility of government schemes across digital platforms.

However, the policy has drawn criticism for its stringent measures against those producing content deemed "anti-national," "obscene," or otherwise "objectionable." The new regulations include provisions for life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of such offenses, raising concerns over potential curbs on freedom of expression.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera voiced his opposition on X, questioning the government's motives. "Will anti-BJP or anti-government comments be considered 'anti-national'? What is the definition of 'offensive comment'? Are the double engine governments now preparing to stifle freedom of expression?" Khera asked.

He further suggested that the new policy might be an attempt to reintroduce restrictive measures after the central government withdrew the Broadcast Bill, 2024, under pressure from the opposition INDIA alliance.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Re-Elected BSP National President For 5 Years; Akash Anand To Lead Strategy...
article-image

“The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, is expected to significantly impact the state's digital landscape, with both supporters and critics closely watching its implementation,” Government spokesman said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Circle Rate In Ayodhya Surge By 200% With Rising Land Demand After Ram Temple...

Uttar Pradesh: Circle Rate In Ayodhya Surge By 200% With Rising Land Demand After Ram Temple...

Haryana: 'If Elected, Cong Govt To Implement Old Pension Scheme,' Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana: 'If Elected, Cong Govt To Implement Old Pension Scheme,' Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

UP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict...

UP: Government Approves 'Digital Media Policy 2024' With Incentives For Influencers And Strict...

Tamil Nadu: Whopping ₹908 Crore Penalty Under FEMA For Former DMK Union Minister Jagathrakshakan,...

Tamil Nadu: Whopping ₹908 Crore Penalty Under FEMA For Former DMK Union Minister Jagathrakshakan,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...