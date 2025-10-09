BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Targets Telangana Govt Amid House Arrest During ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ Protest

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday targeted the Congress government in Telangana after the police put him under house arrest over the 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest. | X @KTRBRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday targeted the Congress government in Telangana after the police put him under house arrest over the 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest.

In a post on X, KTR said, "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Nahi Hain Yeh Hain Emergency Ki Nishaan."

A heavy police deployment was arranged outside the KTR residence amid the call for a protest.

Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Nahi Hain



Yeh Hain Emergency Ki Nishaan https://t.co/Tl6ByCw3EM — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 9, 2025

In his earlier post, the BRS leader said that he only wanted to submit a letter to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation office and sumbit a letter demanding a roll back of hike in bus fares.

"All I wanted to do is board an RTC bus peacefully, travel to RTC MD office & submit a letter demanding roll back of steep hike in Bus ticket fares Look at the number of police officers deployed right now outside my housing complex!! All to prevent one person from boarding a Bus ?! Wish the police show the same level of enthusiasm about controlling the crime rate that is spiralling in Hyderabad," KTR said.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) had increased the minimum city bus fare by Rs 10 with effect from October 6. Passengers travelling by City Ordinary, Metro Express, E-Ordinary, and E-Express services will pay an additional Rs 5 for the first three stages and Rs 10 from the fourth stage onwards.

Earlier, taking a jibe at the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which provides free bus tickets to women, KT Rama Rao said that the Congress wants to garner votes in the present without considering the future.

He said that ultimately, the household expenditure will increase with the move to raise bus fares.

The BRS leader told ANI, "Wherever it is a Congress Government, there is a strange atmosphere there. They do not think of the future. They just want votes in the present. So, they launch new schemes. They call it free for women, but the men have to pay twice the charge; bus pass charges for children are also increased. So, ultimately, the cost to a household increases."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: BRS Leader T. Harish Rao says, "Revanth Reddy government has increased the RTC fares five times in the last 20 months. On one hand, they provide free bus service to women, and on the other hand, they charge double the amount from men. What are the… https://t.co/Hmy3Z6Xmdg pic.twitter.com/oKln4sUkSx — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

He added that the party will continue to oppose the bus fare hike till the Telangana government rolls it back.

"The Congress Government makes promises mindlessly for votes and then fails to fulfil them later. Bus ticket prices have been hiked by Rs 10 in Hyderabad. The party will take this matter seriously and continue to protest until the Government rolls this back," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)