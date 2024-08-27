Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Re-Elected BSP National President For 5 Years; Akash Anand To Lead Strategy For Upcoming Assembly Elections | X

Lucknow: In a significant development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati was re-elected as the party's national president during a national executive meeting held on Tuesday. Her term will extend for the next five years.

The proposal to reappoint her was made by the party's National General Secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, and was unanimously accepted by the executive members.

In the same meeting, Mayawati's close aide and BSP National Coordinator, Akash Anand, has been entrusted with overseeing the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing party officials who had gathered from across the country at the BSP’s state headquarters, Mayawati emphasized the importance of self-reliance for Dalits and Bahujans. She warned that without faith in their own strength, these communities would continue to be deceived and forced to live lives of helplessness and subjugation.

Speaking on the current political climate, Mayawati said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, despite not achieving a clear majority in the last Lok Sabha elections, does not exhibit a reformative approach.

Mayawati assured the party members that she is ready to make any sacrifice necessary to advance the BSP's movement. She vowed to never back down or break under pressure, reaffirming her unwavering commitment to the party's cause.

Mayawati also launched a scathing attack on both Congress and BJP, accusing them of being indifferent to the true interests of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, Muslims, and other religious minorities. “These parties have always harbored narrow, casteist, communal, and discriminatory attitudes towards Bahujans, and that their governments have failed to improve the conditions of these communities,” she said.

New Opportunities in UP

Regarding the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati pointed out that the Lok Sabha election results were not overwhelmingly in favor of any single party, which she believes opens up new opportunities. She emphasized the need for the BSP to continue expanding its base through dedicated efforts, warning against any complacency or selfishness that could hinder the party's progress.

She reaffirmed the BSP's determination to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi with full strength.

Mayawati also highlighted the growing concern over women's safety, describing it as a national issue. She argued that mere rhetoric and slogans would no longer suffice, and called for the central and state governments to work with genuine intent and effective policies to address this pressing problem.

Book Launch

During the meeting, Mayawati also released her new book titled "Bahujan Samaj Party's Appeal: Protect the True Scriptures of the Nation, the Constitution, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Beneficial Movement and Reservation from the Conspiracy of Congress's India Alliance and BJP's NDA Alliance and Self-Seekers."

This publication underscores the BSP's stance against any attempts to dilute the reservation system and Dr. Ambedkar's legacy.