Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability

New Delhi: A major political row erupted on Friday after the Kerala unit of the Congress party posted a controversial message on X, comparing Bihar to "bidis", which triggered sharp reactions from NDA leaders in Bihar, who accused Congress of insulting the people of the state.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh led the charge, saying, “Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav not only insulted the Prime Minister’s mother but also leaders like Stalin, who abused Biharis, targeted the Hindu religion, and Revanth Reddy joined in too. Do they want to say that Biharis only smoke bidis? Or is their intention to demean Biharis? Every single insult will be accounted for in the days to come and the people of Bihar will give a fitting democratic reply.”

Kolkata, West Bengal: On Kerala Congress comparing Bihar to 'bidis', Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "...Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav not only insulted the Prime Minister's mother but also leaders like Stalin, who abused Biharis, targeted the Hindu religion and Revanth…

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai also condemned the remarks, stating, “They take pleasure in mocking Biharis and the pride of Bihar. Those who hurt the self-respect of Bihar and its people will be taught a lesson by the people of Bihar themselves.”

BJP Bihar State President Dilip Jaiswal accused Congress of habitual disrespect, saying, “Congress leaders, instead of showing constructive appearance, have insulted Biharis and Bihar. Today, through Kerala Congress’s post, it has become clear that insulting Biharis, belittling them, is what the Congress Party does.”

Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman reminded Congress of the state’s proud legacy: “Bihar is a land that has taught knowledge to the whole country and the world... If you think you can use such language against the people of Bihar and they will remain silent, you are wrong. No Bihari will stay silent.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar added, “The tweet by Kerala Congress has exposed the true face of Congress. Bihar is not a synonym for a bidi. Bihar is the land of Mahatma Buddha, the land of Goddess Sita, the land of knowledge, the land of Emperor Ashoka, the land of Sufi saints.”

Patna, Bihar: On Kerala Congress comparing Bihar to 'bidis', JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar says, "The tweet by Kerala Congress has exposed the true face of Congress. Bihar is not a synonym for a bidi. Bihar is the land of Mahatma Buddha, the land of Goddess Sita, the land of…

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) State President Anil Kumar echoed the outrage, saying, “Insulting the people of Bihar is in Congress leaders' blood... when it comes to Bihar, Congress leaders repeatedly show hatred through newspapers and statements.”

Following the uproar, the Congress' Kerala unit deleted the post from its official X handle. However, the controversy has given fresh ammunition to NDA leaders, who say they will take the issue to the people as a question of Bihar’s pride and dignity.

