Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment To Bahujan Mission

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has firmly quashed rumors of her retirement from politics, asserting her unwavering commitment to the Bahujan mission. In a statement, she declared that there is "no question" of stepping down, emphasizing her dedication to the cause until her "last breath."

Mayawati attributed the rumors to a "casteist media" conspiracy aimed at weakening the Bahujan movement initiated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. "Such news is intended to undermine the ongoing struggle for the rights of marginalized communities," she said.

Addressing concerns about her succession, Mayawati clarified that in the event of her absence or ill health, her nephew Akash Anand has been designated to carry forward the party's mission. She urged supporters to remain vigilant against misleading reports and assured them of the BSP's continued focus on its core objectives.

Attack Congress and SP

In a scathing critique, Mayawati revisited the infamous 1995 guest house incident to launch an attack on both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. She accused the Congress of failing to intervene when SP workers carried out a "deadly attack" on her after the BSP withdrew its support from the SP government.

"The SP had carried out a deadly attack on me on June 2, 1995, after the BSP withdrew its support. Why does Congress never speak on this?" Mayawati questioned in a series of posts on X. She further criticized the Congress-led central government at the time for its delayed response, claiming their intentions were questionable. "The Congress government wanted to run its government from behind the scenes by imposing President's rule in Uttar Pradesh, but BSP foiled this conspiracy," she alleged.

Mayawati also praised the BJP for its role in protecting her from "criminal elements" within the SP during the 1995 incident. "The entire opposition, including BJP, fulfilled its duty in saving me from the criminal elements of SP in the name of humanity. But why does Congress keep having trouble with this from time to time? People should be aware of it," she remarked.

Call for Caste Census

Mayawati reiterated the BSP's long-standing demand for a caste census, urging both the Congress and BJP governments to address the issue. She questioned whether the Congress, which has recently advocated for a caste census, would ensure fair rights for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

"After the caste census, will the Congress be able to ensure the reasonable rights of SC, ST, and OBC? Those who are still silent on the issue of classification and the creamy layer in SC/ST reservation should answer," Mayawati challenged.

Her remarks come just days after she expressed gratitude to SP president Akhilesh Yadav for condemning "objectionable comments" made by a BJP MLA against her during a television debate.