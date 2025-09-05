 'Bikaner Ki Sherni' Monika Rajpurohit Dragged Out Of Scorpio, Beaten On Jodhpur Highway; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
In one of the videos circulating online, a man is seen aggressively pushing Monika to the ground and attempting to strike her with a stick before being stopped by bystanders.

Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Jodhpur: A shocking video going viral on social media featuring Monika Rajpurohit, popularly known as the 'Lioness of Bikaner', has sparked controversy.

In the video, Monika is seen being beaten up by a group of individuals, including both men and women, on a roadside in Jodhpur. The exact timing and cause of the incident are still under investigation. However, some reports claimed that the altercation took place after Monica reportedly slammed her Scorpio into another vehicle.

Have a look at the now-viral clip here:

The confrontation reportedly took place on a highway in Jodhpur, though police have not yet confirmed the full details. One suspected reason for the clash is said to be a collision between vehicles, but this remains unverified. Multiple videos from different angles have now surfaced, fuelling speculation online.

Here's another disturbing video from the scene:

Who Is Monika Rajpurohit?

Monika Rajpurohit, 21, is a resident of Bajrangpuri Vallabh Garden in Bikaner, Rajasthan. She is a social media influencer known as "Bikaner ki Sherni" with over 1.3M Instagram followers. She gained popularity last year after posting a video on social media in which she was seen consuming opium. The video drew widespread criticism and also led to a police investigation.

Later, Bikaner’s then-SP, IPS Tejaswini Gautam, ordered a raid at Monika’s residence, resulting in the recovery of approximately 200 grams of poppy husk. She was taken into custody and subsequently released on bail due to the small quantity of the substance involved.

Controversies have followed Monika ever since. A case involving alleged assault and attempted kidnapping was also previously reported against her but was later declared false. More recently, according to sources, several complaints of blackmailing have been lodged against her, and her mobile phone is currently under police examination, as per Navbharat Times.

