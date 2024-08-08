 UP: Ghats Submerge In Varanasi As Water Level Of Ganga River Rises Amid Heavy Rains; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Ghats Submerge In Varanasi As Water Level Of Ganga River Rises Amid Heavy Rains; Visuals Surface

UP: Ghats Submerge In Varanasi As Water Level Of Ganga River Rises Amid Heavy Rains; Visuals Surface

According to the Central Water Commission report, the water level of River Ganga has been rising at the rate of four centimetres per hour and will further rise in the coming days.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

Varanasi: Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have led to the water levels in the Ganga river rising and submerging Ghats here on Thursday morning.

Anand, a pilgrim from Delhi, said that due to heavy rains, he was not able to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and have the blessings of Lord Shiva.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

"I had come here from Delhi to visit the temple and take the blessings. However, it's been raining here a lot and we have been asked not to go out. Yesterday, a house had collapsed and now the Ghats have submerged here.

Although the river is still flowing below the danger mark, the water has entered the houses in the Baghada, Salori and Rajapur areas of Varanasi.

Visuals from Prayagraj also emerged where people were seen using boats to commute.

"The situation in Prayagraj has been bad. The rising water levels in the Ganga have led to waterlogging and water entering our houses. Our daily life activities have come to a halt" said Shyam Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj.

Shukla, another resident said "We are facing issues because of the rising water levels. We have been using boats to commute to places. The children are not able to school as well," he said.

Read Also
UP Tragedy: 1 Dead, Several Injured As 2 Old Houses Collapse In Varanasi Near Kashi Vishwanath...
article-image

Rise Seen In Water Level Of Ganga River

The water level in the Ganga River rose due to incessant heavy rain in hilly areas and water from dams was also released in many places.

According to the Central Water Commission report, the water level of River Ganga has been rising at the rate of four centimetres per hour and will further rise in the coming days.

The connectivity between the Ghats of Ganga has been broken due to the rise in water level. Water has also been surging in the temples on the banks of Ganga.

The venue of the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi has been changed and nowadays it is performed on the rooftops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...

'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Landslide Zone On August 10; Aerial Survey & Relief Camp Visit Planned

PM Modi To Visit Wayanad Landslide Zone On August 10; Aerial Survey & Relief Camp Visit Planned

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College...