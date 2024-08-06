UP Tragedy: 1 Dead, Several Injured As 2 Old Houses Collapse In Varanasi Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Visuals Surface

Varanasi: One woman was killed and several people were injured after two old houses near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi city collapsed, officials said on Tuesday.

Statement Of Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma

Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said the houses at Khoya Gali in the Chowk area collapsed early on Tuesday.

"Two houses collapsed. One belonged to a Mr Gupta in which there were nine people. The other house belonged to one Mr Yadav. Occupants of the second house came out easily while seven people from the first house had to be brought out of the debris," Sharma said.

#WATCH | Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner Varanasi Division says "Two houses collapsed here in which 9 people were trapped. 2 of them came out on their own and 7 others were rescued. One woman has lost her life and the remaining are under treatment. The rescue operation is almost… pic.twitter.com/YWhycEVmgZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2024

Prime Minister @narendramodi ji spoke to Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma over phone in the morning to get information on the tragic incident of collapse of two houses in #Varanasi at night.



He was given detailed information about the rescue operation conducted by… pic.twitter.com/yceJ2l1Ukf — Amit Pandey 🇮🇳 (@ISHUPANDEY) August 6, 2024

Of the seven people brought out from the rubble, one woman died. The rest are undergoing treatment, he said.

A woman police constable suffered injuries on her jaw, he added.

The rescue operation is complete and work is underway to remove the debris, Sharma said.

Efforts are also underway to restore water and electricity supply to the area.

The official said the second and the third floors of the houses, which seemed to be more than 70 years old, collapsed.