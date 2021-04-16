UP: Gang smuggling Remdesivir injections busted in Kanpur, 265 vials recovered

Lucknow: Amid acute shortage of Remdesivir injections, a joint team of the Army Intelligence and UP Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang by arresting three of its members who were allegedly involved in black-marketing and smuggling of the life-saving drug.

During the raid in Kanpur, the joint team has also recovered 265 vials of Remdevisir injections from their possession. The arrested persons have been identified as Sachin Kumar of Haryana, Mohan Soni and Prashant Shukla, both residents of Naubasta in Kanpur.

The Army Intelligence unit had passed on information to the UP STF that a gang was involved in smuggling and black marketing of Remdesivir injections in Uttar Pradesh. After monitoring their movements, the UP STF finally tracked them in Kanpur.

A joint team raided premises in Naubasta in Kanpur late Thursday evening and arrested three gang members recovering 265 injections of the life-saving drug from their possession.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi said that NAS was slapped against the three arrested persons. They told the STF that they had bought the injections from Kolkata in West Bengal and were about to sell them at premium prices in Kanpur and Lucknow. The STF are interrogating them further to find out their suppliers and clients.

Uttar Pradesh was facing an acute shortage of Remdesivir injections. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sent a team on a state plane to procure 25,000 vials of Remdevisir from Ahmedabad. The team returned with only 10,000 vials while the remaining are likely to be dispatched shortly.