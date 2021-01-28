UP: FIR lodged against Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor, Zafar Agha, Mrinal Pande for allegedly spreading misinformation

Noida: In a fresh development the Uttar Pradesh police has lodged an FIR against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, journalist Zafar Agha, journalist Mrinal Pande and 4 others at Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The accused have been booked for offences under sections 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 298 IPC and other relevant provisions for allegedly spreading misinformation.

According to the FIR, the accused persons allegedly spread misinformation and instigated people by stating that one of the protestors was killed by the Delhi Police on January 26, 2021. The alleged intention was to cause unrest and riots, according to the First Information Report.

