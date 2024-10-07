 UP: FIR Filed Against Alt-News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Promoting Religious Enmity
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: FIR Filed Against Alt-News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Promoting Religious Enmity

UP: FIR Filed Against Alt-News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Promoting Religious Enmity

An FIR was filed here on Monday against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
FIR filed against Mohammad Zubair in UP over alleged religious enmity following remarks by priest Yati Narsinghanand | Twitter

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 7: An FIR was filed here on Monday against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, according to police.

Narsinghanand is facing multiple FIRs and protests from Muslim groups against his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. In her complaint to Kavinagar police, Udita Tyagi, General Secretary of Yati Narsimahanand Saraswati Foundation, has alleged that Zubair posted a video clipping of an old programme of Narsinghanand on October 3 to provoke violence by Muslims against him.

The FIR against Zubair was lodged around 2 pm under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion..), 228 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 356(3) (related to defamation) and 351 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

A large crowd had gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, which Narsinghanand heads, to protest against him on Friday night after videos of his inflammatory remarks appeared online, following which security was stepped up around the premises.

FPJ Shorts
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years
Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years
New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
New Dad Ranveer Singh Saves Crying Girl From Massive Mob, Wipes Her Tears At Singham Again Trailer Launch (VIDEO)

Ten people have been arrested so far for allegedly pelting stones during the protest, according to police.Earlier in the day, members of Hindu outfits submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra demanding action against the people who "attacked" the temple on Friday.

They had also demanded action against Zubair, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Islamic scholar Arshad Madani and other, alleging that they were instigating Muslims to target the Dasna temple. Udita Tyagi said she gave a police complaint against aubair for posting inflammatory contents against Hindu outfits.

On October 3, an FIR was lodged by Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh against Narsinghanand stating that on September 19 he had made derogatory remarks against a community during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga in a violation of Section 302 of BNS (deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone’s religious feelings.)

Read Also
Yati Narsinghanand Booked In Thane Over Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed
article-image

Another FIR was lodged by Bhanu Prakash Singh, sub-inspector and area beat in-charge Dasna area of Wave City police station. In this complaint, the priest's disciples-- Anil Yadav Chota Narsimahanand, Yati Ran Singhanand, Yati Ram Swaroopanand and Yati Nirbhayanand of Dasna temple -- have been accused of making objectionable remarks, a video of which had appeared on social media.

They have been booked at Wave City Police Station under sections 302 and 351 of BNS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Dead Spider Inside Samosa In Ghaziabad; Demands Action Against...

VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Dead Spider Inside Samosa In Ghaziabad; Demands Action Against...

UP: FIR Filed Against Alt-News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Promoting...

UP: FIR Filed Against Alt-News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair In Ghaziabad For Allegedly Promoting...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuts Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In...

'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuts Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In...