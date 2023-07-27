 UP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

UP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Another girl's voice is also heard in the video. The man has been arrested by the Sadar Kotwali police after the video went viral.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo Credits: Twitter) |

A man was arrested after a video of a girl being thrashed with a belt went viral on social media, said officials on Thursday. In the video, the young man is seen beating the girl with a belt and slapping her in the room.

Another girl's voice is also heard in the video. The man has been arrested by the Sadar Kotwali police after the video went viral.

Station-in charge Chandra Shekhar said that Ishu Verma, the youth who beat the girl with a belt in the viral video, has been arrested and the matter is being investigated. A case has also been registered against the person who made the video viral in the case.

Read Also
UP Crime: Shocking Double-Murder Caught On CCTV In Meerut's Hastinapur As Armed Assailants Rain...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gwalior Police Initiates Probe Against Anju's Family Who Crossed Border To Marry Pakistani Lover...

MP: Gwalior Police Initiates Probe Against Anju's Family Who Crossed Border To Marry Pakistani Lover...

Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In...

'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In...

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To...

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To...