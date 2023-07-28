UP Crime: Wife Kills Husband With Axe, Chops And Dumps Body Parts Into Canal

Representative Photo |

In a heinous crime, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit killed her husband and chopped his body parts into five pieces, before dumping them into a canal. The woman was arrested by police after she confessed to her crime, said reports. The woman used an axe to kill her husband and chop him into pieces.

Gruesome details

Gruesome details emerged about the murder case. The accused wife first tied her husband to the cot and attacked him with an axe even as she shouted for help. The man was attacked by his wife repeatedly as the swinging axe kept tearing apart the victim's body. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Ram Pal, who was a resident of Shivnagar in the Gajraula.

Victim was reported missing by son first

The victim was first reported missing by his son. The victim's son, named Son Pal, lives nearby the place of crime with his wife and children, said reports.

According to reports, Ram Pal's wife and accused Dularo Devi lived with her husband's friend for a few days. She returned to the village and then informed her son about the disapperance of Ram Pal.

Police questions accused wife

This is when the son went to the police for help. However, the police found something suspicious and questioned Dulari Devi. According to reports, the accused Dulari Devi accepted her crime and said that she killed her husband.

Body parts dumped into canal

She told police that she killed Ram Pal when he was asleep and tied him before killing him with the axe. She then chopped his body parts and dumped them into a canal. Police is taking help of divers to recover the body parts of the husband. Police also found blood-stained clothes of the deceased from the cot and further investigation in the case is underway.