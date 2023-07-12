 Shraddha Walker Murder Re-Run: Delhi Police Recovers Chopped Body Of Woman In Geeta Colony; Probe On
Reportedly, Police got information about the incident around 9:15 am. The body parts were scattered around in many places near the flyover. Police officials are present at the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
article-image

Delhi: In an incident what looks like the re-run of the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near the Geeta Colony flyover area on Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

Shraddha Walker Murder Re-Run: Delhi Police Recovers Chopped Body Of Woman In Geeta Colony; Probe On

Shraddha Walker Murder Re-Run: Delhi Police Recovers Chopped Body Of Woman In Geeta Colony; Probe On

