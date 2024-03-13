UP Crime: Class 12 Student Brutally Stabbed By Peers Over Dispute In Lucknow | Representative

Lucknow: A class 12 student of a well-known school in the state capital was stabbed by a rival student and his accomplice. The victim, who hails from Basti district, suffered severe injuries, including punctured intestines, and required amputation. The victim's father lodged an FIR against the accused on Tuesday. The incident that led to the stabbing, began during a party at a restaurant in Gomti Nagar on March 3, where a friend of the victim had an argument with the prime accused, a student from a school in Indira Nagar. Tensions flared further when the minor accused confronted the victim's friend again in Munshipuliya.

The victim, tried to intervene and filmed the accused's aggressive behaviour on his phone, which further angered the accused. On March 6, the accused assaulted the victim while he was returning from a local vegetable market. The victim asked his friends to mediate in the conflict. However, under the guise of negotiation, he agreed to meeting the victim and his friends on the afternoon of March 7. The location, as per the accused's request, was near an overhead water tank in Sector 12 of Indira Nagar. In a sudden turn of events, the accused lured the victim away from his friends and launched a brutal attack.

Accused fled with accomplices after committing the crime

He inflicted severe wounds on the victim's abdomen, before fleeing with his accomplices. The victim's friends immediately alerted police and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU). The victim was discharged from the hospital on Monday night, after which his father lodged the FIR. Indira Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Tiwari said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway.