 UP Crime: Brother Kills Sister By Shooting In Her Head For Talking To Man On Mobile Phone In Saharanpur; VIDEOS
The incident took place in a village in the district late on Sunday night. According to the police, the victim, Muskan, was taken to the district hospital where doctors pronounced her ‘brought dead’.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Brother Kills Sister By Shooting In Her Head | Twitter

Saharanpur, December 11: A 20-year-old man shot dead his 18-year-old sister for talking to a man on her mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The incident took place in a village in the district late on Sunday night. According to the police, the victim, Muskan, was taken to the district hospital where doctors pronounced her ‘brought dead’.

'It is still not clear with whom the deceased was talking'

“It is still not clear with whom the deceased was talking on the phone which angered her brother Aditya Prajapati. Their mother Babita, who was also present at the time of the incident, tried to hide the facts and initially told us that some unidentified persons had shot her daughter dead while she was sleeping,” said Satyendra Prakash Singh, in charge, Saharanpur Rural Kotwali police station.

The police said no FIR has been filed in this connection yet

The police said no FIR has been filed in this connection yet as their father, Jagmohan, 46, a daily wage earner who lives in Dehradun, has yet to reach the village.

'The body has been handed over to the family for cremation'

“He is expected to reach the village later in the day. The body has been handed over to the family for cremation after the post-mortem examination,” said Singh. Vipin Tada, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, said their mother did not inform the area police station about the incident.

Her daughter was shot by her brother

“The area police got information after the district hospital sent the information that a woman had died owing to a bullet injury. We interrogated the mother who later accepted that her daughter was shot by her brother,” said Tada. “The brother is absconding and we have formed three teams to arrest him,” he added.

