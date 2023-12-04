Punjab Honour Killing: Brother Kills Sister & Her Police Constable Husband With Axe After Argument In Bathinda

Brother Kills Sister & Her Police Constable Husband With Axe After Argument In Bathinda | Twitter

Bathinda: A shocking incident of honor killing has come to light from Punjab's Bathinda on Sunday (December 03). The incident occurred in Tungwali village in Bathinda where a man killed his sister and her husband by attacking with an axe. The couple had performed a court marriage around four years ago and they both were living separately. The deceased husband has been identified as Head Constable Jagmeet Singh in Punjab Police. The accused has been arrested by the Police.

Honor Killing in Bathinda’s Village Tungwali: A brother killed his sister and her husband, who had a court marriage four years ago but were living separately. The boy was a constable in Punjab Police. Neighbors reported that when the guy came to meet the girl yesterday, he was… pic.twitter.com/QCfe1D4cGm — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 4, 2023

Head Constable Jagmeet Singh came to meet his wife

There are reports that Head Constable Jagmeet Singh came to meet his wife who was living at her father's house in Tungwali village in an inebriated condition on Sunday evening. The woman has been identified as Beant Kaur alias Mani who worked as a nurse. Beant Kaur's brother attackec Jagmeet Singh after an argument. The accused also attacked Kaur who tried to intervene and killed them both with the axe.

Honor killing case in village Tungwali in #Bathinda, a brother killed his sister and her husband, who had a court marriage 4 years ago but were living separately. The deceased youth was a constable in Punjab Police. Police have arrested the accused and investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/aOvp2CKPli — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 4, 2023

The girl was living at her home

As per reports, the neighbours informed that the woman worked as nurse at a Government Hospital and was married to a Police Constable around four years ago. The girl was living at her home after her brothers objected to her marriage saying that the elders in the house are yet to get married and she performed marriage before them.

An argument broke out between the accused and Jagmeet Singh

They further said that the victim came to the house to take his wife along with him, after which an argument broke out between the accused and Jagmeet Singh. The argument escalated after which the accused attacked the victim with an axe. The victim and his wife died after being attacked by the accused.

Police initiate probe

The police came into action after the incident occurred and a case has been registered at Nathana Police Station. The police have reportedly arrested the accused and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter.

The police is interrogating the accused

The police is interrogating the accused and is trying to find the reason behind the murder. The police initially registered the matter as honor killing and is carrying out the probe.