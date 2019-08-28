UP couple sets themselves on fire out side police station

Mathura: A couple attempted self-immolation outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Wednesday, allegedly due to police inaction over a complaint they had filed against a local muscleman. A video of the incident, presumably shot by their son who can be heard crying in the background, was shared widely on social media.

The video shows the man and woman setting themselves afire and a cop rushing to douse the flames with a blanket. Soon after, another policeman rushes in with a blanket. The two were taken to a hospital in a critical state.

The man has been identified as Jugendra. He and his wife had reportedly visited the police station several times to seek action over their complaint against a person named Satyapal. The couple had alleged in their complaint that Satyapal had been harassing them.

The couple had alleged that the police were not taking any action on their complaint as Inspector Deepak Nagar was friends with Satyapal. Taking cognisance of the incident, Additional Director General (ADG) Ajay Anand has issued suspension orders of the accused police inspector Nagar who already has several complaints against him.

Orders have also been issued for investigation of the incident by the Superintendent of Police, Mathura. Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma has also assured investigation and strict action against the culprits.