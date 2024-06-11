 UP: Couple Dupes Over 200 People Of ₹400 Cr By Promising Lucrative Returns On Investment & Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Couple Dupes Over 200 People Of ₹400 Cr By Promising Lucrative Returns On Investment & Flees

UP: Couple Dupes Over 200 People Of ₹400 Cr By Promising Lucrative Returns On Investment & Flees

Several police teams have been constituted to trace the couple.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has duped students, traders, lawyers, housewives, and others of around Rs 400 crore and fled, police officials said.

The couple lured people into investing in properties and absconded with the money. Several police teams have been constituted to trace the couple. An FIR has been registered against the director of Niharika Ventures, Abhishek Dwivedi, his wife Niharika, and his father Om Prakash. Victims of the fraud said that the accused formed a company two years ago and offered returns on investments in the real estate business.

The investors were enticed with properties in different areas of the district. Over two years, more than 200 people invested in the company and even encouraged friends and relatives to invest. Police officials said that so far, 221 fraud victims have come forward. An FIR has been registered for duping them of Rs 400 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Khalistani Separatist Group Sikhs For Justice Continues Anti-India Propaganda, Provokes Muslim...

Khalistani Separatist Group Sikhs For Justice Continues Anti-India Propaganda, Provokes Muslim...

Chhattisgarh: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide After Getting Addicted To Online Game Free Fire

Chhattisgarh: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide After Getting Addicted To Online Game Free Fire

Mumbai News: Another Mega Haul Of Areca Nuts Worth ₹5.7 Crore Seized

Mumbai News: Another Mega Haul Of Areca Nuts Worth ₹5.7 Crore Seized

Kuwait Building Fire: PM Modi Calls Urgent Meeting After 49 Indians Killed In Apartment Blaze; MEA...

Kuwait Building Fire: PM Modi Calls Urgent Meeting After 49 Indians Killed In Apartment Blaze; MEA...

Chhattisgarh: Rudra Guru Reaches SP Office To Surrender Amid Allegations Made By Bjp Ministers

Chhattisgarh: Rudra Guru Reaches SP Office To Surrender Amid Allegations Made By Bjp Ministers