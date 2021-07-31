UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of 55 journalists who died due to COVID-19

Families of 55 journalists who died due to COVID-19 received a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

"We have witnessed many editors, journalists, and members of the media fraternity losing their lives due to coronavirus while fulfilling their duty. The loss cannot be compensated, but we can provide support to the families," the chief minister said.

The government is committed to provide all support to journalists and will continue to encourage them, he added.

The cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries at an event organised at the Lok Bhawan here, the state government said in a statement.