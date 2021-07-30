War of words intensifies in Uttar Pradesh before Assembly polls; BSP terms BJP as 'Brahmin killer'

Lucknow: Before assembly polls, the political parties in Uttar Pradesh are engaged in verbal duel. With focus on Brahmin votes, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) accused the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) of harassing this community. The general secretary of BSP, SC Mishra has termed BJP as 'Brahmin killer'.

In the Prabuddh (Intellectuals) convention of BSP at Amethi district on Friday, Mishra said that a large number of people from Brahmin community were slained during BJP regime. BSP is organizing these conventions in various districts of UP these days to mobilize Brahmin voters in its favour. Party general secretary SC Mishra has been entrusted with the job to woo Brahmin voters in favour of BSP. Addressing one such convention at Amethi, Mishra recalled the encounter of dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey and said that during BJP regime the vehicles of Brahmins were overturned to kill them. It may be mentioned that mafia Vikas Dubey who had killed policemen in Bikru village of Kanpur was killed in an encounter when the police vehicle carrying him was overturned.

BSP general secretary said that BJP only remembers Brahmins during elections. He said that BJP is seeking votes and donations in the name of temple. However reacting sharply at Mishra’s statement, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh said that he should take his words back. She said that entire Brahmin community is with BJP and there should be no confusion. She said that BSP would not gain anything by organizing such conventions and giving controversial statements.

It may be mentioned that in 2007 assembly polls, BSP had given large number of tickets to the members of Brahmin community and 41 of them had won. Giving it the name of social engineering, BSP supremo Mayawati had given due prominence to the Brahmin community in her then government. The party wants to repeat this formula again and grab power with Dalit-Brahmin combination. Meanwhile, sensing annoyance of Brahmins with the ruling BJP, other parties too have started similar exercise. Samajwadi Party has decided to activate its Brahmin leaders in this direction and take out Parshuram Yatra in the state. Parshuram is regarded as the biggest icon among the Brahmin community.