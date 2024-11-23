 UP Bypoll Results 2024: BJP Leading In 7 Seats, SP Ahead From 2 In Early Trends
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Bypoll Results 2024: BJP Leading In 7 Seats, SP Ahead From 2 In Early Trends

UP Bypoll Results 2024: BJP Leading In 7 Seats, SP Ahead From 2 In Early Trends

If the early trends hold, this would be a massive boost for the BJP in UP where the party could only manage an underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki seats went to polls in the bypolls.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | PTI | Samajwadi Party

Early trends on counting day showed the BJP leading on as many as 7-8 seats against Samajwadi Party leading on just 1-2 seat in UP assembly bypolls. If the early trends hold, this would be a massive boost for the BJP in UP where the party could only manage an underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki seats went to polls in the bypolls.

This is the first electoral contest in the state after the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls and has lent support to the Samajwadi Party, its INDIA bloc ally. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on all nine seats solo.

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded candidates from Ghaziabad, Kundarki and Mirapur while Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is contesting on all seats except Sisamau.

FPJ Shorts
RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!
RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!
NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!
NIFT 2025 Registration Process Starts At exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT; Apply NOW!
Jasprit Bumrah Equals With Kapil Dev For Monumental SENA Countries Record During Perth Test
Jasprit Bumrah Equals With Kapil Dev For Monumental SENA Countries Record During Perth Test
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Bhor Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results And Vote Shares
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Bhor Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results And Vote Shares

The results of the bypolls, however, will not have any impact on the health of the BJP-led state government in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. At present, the BJP has 251 members in the House followed by the Samajwadi Party's 105.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: JMM-Congress Alliance Crosses Halfway Mark

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: JMM-Congress Alliance Crosses Halfway Mark

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Bhor Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Bhor Constituency: All About Candidates, Parties, Past...

Kolhapur North Assembly Elections 2024: Know All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners,...

Kolhapur North Assembly Elections 2024: Know All About Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Pune Cantonment Constituency: Know About Parties, Past...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Pune Cantonment Constituency: Know About Parties, Past...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Vadgaon Sheri Constituency: All About, Parties, Past...

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024, Vadgaon Sheri Constituency: All About, Parties, Past...