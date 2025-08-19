UP: Auraiya SDM Rakesh Kumar Singh Removed After Video Of Him Taking Envelope Goes Viral

An Auriya Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been removed from his post after CCTV footage from his office went viral, showing him taking an envelope from the mandi secretary.

In the video, the mandi secretary can be seen placing an envelope in the drawer of the SDM's desk. The footage further reveals that after the mandi secretary had gone, the SDM takes out the envelope from the drawer and puts it in his trouser pocket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, one of the staff members at the SDM's office made the footage viral.

Rakesh Kumar Singh was posted in the Sadar tehsil. He was often embroiled in controversies. Sometimes, he would even set up court sessions and issue orders on holidays. After the video went viral, there was an uproar in the district. The administration took swift action and removed Rakesh Kumar from the post of SDM Sadar.

Ajay Anand has been appointed as the new SDM Sadar in his place. District Magistrate Dr Indramani Tripathi has assigned ADM Avinash Chandra Maurya to investigate the matter, as per reports. The ADM has stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted.