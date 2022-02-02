UP Assembly Polls: I can convert heatwave of May-June into cold weather, says Yogi Adityanath; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav comments

Lucknow: In the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, politicians are behaving like a cat on a hot tin roof. The frayed nerves are showing with the political discourse touching a new low.

Talking about things hotting up, ‘Garmi’ is the new buzzword in the political lexicon. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath keeps harping on this aspect and insists that he will pour cold water on his rivals’simmering ambition. While addressing a meeting of voters in Dhaulana, Muzaffarnagar, Yogi said: `Kairana-Muzaffarnagar mein abhi dikhayee dene wali garmi jaldi hi shaant kar doonga. May-June ki Garmi ko Shimla bana doonga…’’

Taking a dig at Yogi’s remark and his obvious allusion to SP’s alliance with the Rahstriya Lok Dal (RLD), Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘‘Jis din garmi khatam ho jayegi, us din to hum log mar jayenge. Agar garam khoon nahi baha to hum log zinda kaise rahenge.’’ (If there is no heat, we will die. If hot blood does not flow, how will we remain alive?)"

Akhilesh has been giving it back to Yogi with aplomb. At one gathering, he said that there were more charges against the UP Chief Minister than there are sections in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"There are some serious allegations against the chief minister...If someone files a petition, we will reconsider cases against them...," Yadav said.

What is irking Yogi most is Akhilesh’s bonhomie with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. Attacking the duo, said that what they were offering was the same old administration in a new packaging.

“Like this pair (Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary) a similar jodi had come up in 2014 and 2017. But people showed these boys from Lucknow and Delhi that they’re not worthy,” he said.

