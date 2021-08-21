UP Assembly polls: Former IPS Amitabh Thakur, who was going to contest against CM Yogi Adiyanath, detained by cops

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls draw closer, ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has reportedly been placed under house arrest. Earlier this month, the former official had made waves after announcing his candidature for the 2022 elections, taking on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While Thakur would have completed his service tenure in 2028, a decision from the Union Home Ministry eventually led to him being given compulsory retirement in "public interest" on March 23. The order contended that he was "not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service".

The former Uttar Pradesh cadre official who had been given premature retirement had been slated to travel to Gorakhpur when he was detained by the police on Saturday. Reportedly, the Gomti Nagar Police had arrived and informed him that he could no longer go ahead with the planned visit. While he had cited security reasons, Thakur contended in a video message that the police had turned down his suggestion that they provide him with security instead of cancelling the visit.

In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state. The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh of threatening him. A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him. However, the Lucknow Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

While announcing his decision to contest the polls, Thakur's wife Nutan had dubbed it a fight for principles. "Sri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive, harassing and discriminatory steps during his tenure as Chief Minister," she had alleged.

"Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the election against Sri Adityanath from any place he contests." "It is a fight for principles for him, where he shall be presenting his protest to the wrongdoings," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:10 PM IST