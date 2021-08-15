Uttar Pradesh: Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur forms 'Adhikar Sena', to contest against Yogi Adityanath in 2022 Assembly polls; here's all you need to know

Lucknow: Amitabh Thakur, an IPS officer who was given force retirement has formed a political outfit in the name of Adhikar Sena. The new outfit will fight for rights of citizen. Thakur who has been at loggerheads with various governments including the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has already announced to contest election against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The newly formed Adhikar Sena, according to Thakur, will play its role in coming UP assembly elections with full might.

While forming Adhikar Sena, Thakur has said that this outfit will fight for ensuring rights to people that is being given in the Constitution. He has appealed people to join the Sena, as it is necessary to have an organization of like-minded people who want to give an alternative. He said that instead of joining any other political party, it was decided to have a new organization and participate in the coming assembly elections. The former IPS has floated a WhatsApp number asking people to join Adhikar Sena. Very soon Adhikar Sena will form its units in the various districts of UP. He said that new outfit would also fight against the corruption in judicial system. Thakur said that many of the existing organizations do not speak against the corrupt legal system due to the fear of contempt of court but Adhikar Sena will deal with it under the due legal process.

It may be mentioned that Amitabh Thakur, a 1992 batch IPS officer in UP, was given a compulsory premature retirement in March this year despite the fact that he had seven years left in the service. The Union home ministry had found him not fit to serve the Indian Police Services. He had been suspended in the past also due his tussle with the government.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 06:40 PM IST