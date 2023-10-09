 UP: AMU Students Demonstrate In Support Of Palestine Amid Tensions Between Hamas & Israel, Raise Religious Slogans; Video Surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
AMU Students Demonstrate In Support Of Palestine | Twitter

Aligarh: Hundreds of students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took to the streets in Uttar Pradesh;s Aligarh to demonstrate in support of Hamas after its surprise attack on Israel that claimed lives of hundreds of civilians in the country. The video of the students holding a protest is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the students are holding placards in their hands and marching on the streets in Aligarh.

India has strongly condemned the brutal attack of Hamas militants on Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was shocked after the attack by the Hamas militants on Israel. The PM also said that India stands firmly in support of Israel after the attacks on the nation. However, the students of the AMU came out in support of Hamas-Palestinian militants and shouted slogans like "We Stand With Palestine" and "Allahu Akbar".

The students were marching on the streets in Aligarh and also shouted slogans in support of Palestine, they also held placards in their hands saying We Stand For Palestine, AMU stands for Palestine" and were also shouting religious slogans. The video is going viral on social media. They also held placards saying "Free Palestine" and "This land is Palestine, not Israel." The students who were protesting agaisnt Israel said that Israel was doing atrocities against Palestine and that the Palestinians have raised their voices against the oppression.

Israel-Hamas tensions

Hamas militants on Saturday (October 7) attacked Israel by firing over 5,000 rockets and then infiltrated its borders and entered Israel. Armed militants infiltrated the border in Southern Israel and attacked the civilians. They killed hundreds of civilians and also took few soldiers and civilians alonfg with them to Gaza and held them as hostage in the Gaza Strip. Israel retaliated and its fighter jets bombed the city and turned many towers and buildings into ashes.

