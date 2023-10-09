Israeli IDF Women Soldiers Held Hostage At Undisclosed Location In Gaza Strip; Terrified As Their Air Force Bombs City (VIDEO)

Israeli IDF Women Soldiers Held Hostage | Twitter

Tel Aviv: Shocking visuals are emerging on the internet after the war broke out between Israel and Hamas-Palestinian militants on Saturday (October 7). The Internet has been flooded with many videos showing Israeli women, children and families being held as hostages by the Hamas militants. Many civilians have also been killed in Israel after the surprise attack from Hamas. One such video is doing rounds on the internet in which it can be seen that the Israeli IDF female soldiers are being hels as hostages at an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip.

As per reports, the women who can be seen in the video who are held as hostages are the Israel Defense Force's (IDF) soldiers. The women are seemed terrified after being captured and held hostage by the Hamas militants. The women are said to be kept at an undisclosed location in Gaza where Israel Air Force is conducting aerial raids and bombing the hideouts of the militants.

The women in the video are terrified as they fear that they might get killed due to their own bombings at the Gaza Strip. It can be seen in the video that the women are gathered and hold each other close with fear and sounds of bombardments can be heard in the background. There are reports that the Hamas militants infiltrated in Israel and held captured many women, children and soldiers and took them along to Gaza and held them as hostages.

Israeli fighter jets are bombing the Gaza Strip

Israeli fighter jets are bombing the Gaza Strip after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas after their surprise attack in southern Israel. They infiltrated the Israeli borders after firing over 5,000 missiles towards Israel. They also killed around 265 people at a music festival where the Hamas militants landed using paragliders. The partygoers had no clue that the country had been attacked and they continued to dance even after spotting the Hamas militants flying around using paragliders.

