Israeli Father Guides His Family To Safety, Ends Up Getting Shot By Hamas Terrorists; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

As Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack against Israel on Saturday, multiple videos of brutalities have since been surfacing on the social media. Israel has said that around 600 people have died in the terrorist attack by Hamas, the deadliest in the last few decades.

A heart-wrenching video has surfaced showing a father's heroic efforts to save his entire family from imminent danger. As Hamas terrorists forcibly entered their home, the father selflessly guided his loved ones through a window, ensuring their escape to safety. However, in a heartbreaking turn of events, he did not survive the ordeal.

The video shows the father guiding all of his family members through a small window on their roof as the Hamas terrorists approach. All his family members successfully get out of their house. However, when he was about to jump out himself, the video shows him freezing in the window, and his body falling down after several seconds, indicating that he was shot by the terrorists.

Watch the video here:

The location of the video is not know yet. The FPJ has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Israel-Palestine conflict intensifies after Hamas attack

The conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas escalated significantly today, resulting in hundreds of casualties on both sides. This surge in violence followed an attack on Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to caution that they were entering into a prolonged and challenging war.

In the deadliest escalation of the conflict in decades, Hamas launched a massive barrage of rockets and initiated ground, air, and sea offensives. Israel's army reported over 600 Israeli casualties and 1,000 injuries. Gaza officials, on the other hand, stated that intense Israeli airstrikes in the coastal enclave had resulted in a Palestinian death toll of at least 400, with nearly 1,700 individuals wounded.

Netanyahu vows to avenge Hamas attack

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to avenge what he described as a "dark day" in Israel's history.

"The IDF (army) is about to use all its force to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people," he said.

He cautioned Palestinians residing in proximity to Hamas installations in Gaza to evacuate immediately, as he promised to transform their hiding places into "rubble" in response to their unexpected attack. "I'm telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we're about to act everywhere with all our force," Netanyahu said.

