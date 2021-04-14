UP: Amid shortage, Yogi Adityanath sends team to Ahmedabad to procure 25,000 vials of Remdesivir

Lucknow: Facing acute shortage of Remdesivir injections, Yogi Adityanath rushed a team of health officials to Ahmedabad on a state plane to buy 25,000 vials of life-saving injections, being rapidly used for the treatment of serious coronavirus patients.

The injection was in short supply and those who had stocked it were selling it on a premium ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. “On the directions of the Chief Minister, a team has gone to Ahmedabad to buy 25,000 vials of Remdesivir injections. We will now have adequate stock to meet any emergency,” said ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad.

The ACS Health said that they have also issued directions to private and government hospitals to use the life-saving injection judiciously as per medical requirement of patients. “We are keeping an eye on oxygen supply and medicines required in treating Covid-19 patients,” Prasad said.

With 1,11,835 active cases and 9,376 deaths, Uttar Pradesh has become second in the list of active cases after Maharashtra (5.64 lakhs) leaving behind Karnataka and Kerala who are third and fourth respectively. In the last 24 hours, 20,510 active cases, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, were reported across the state.

To manage the crisis, the State government has suspended OPD services in seven districts and increased the number of Covid beds in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur, which are worst-affected. All private labs have been directed to conduct RT-PCR tests to make the government's mantra trace, test and treatment a success in breaking the chain of second wave of coronavirus.