UP: After a fight over sweets, drunk groom kills bride’s 9-year-old brother, runs SUV over three relatives

In a shocking incident, a groom killed his nine-year-old brother-in-law and ran his SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them seriously injured, after heated arguments over the food served.

Groom Manoj Kumar and his friends began fighting with the bride's relatives over sweets served to them at the wedding in the Shamshabad area on Monday night.

"They were inebriated when they started arguing. The elders intervened but they fired at my maternal uncle who escaped unhurt," said Punit, the bride's brother.

He alleged that his younger brother Pranshu, who was serving water to Manoj and his friends, was whisked away by the accused in an SUV.

"While fleeing, they ran their SUV over two women and a teenaged girl, leaving them with serious injuries. We made several calls to Manoj to return along with Pranshu, but he refused. At 3 am the next morning, he left my brother's body in the village and fled," Punit claimed.