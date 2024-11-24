 UP Accident: 8 People Injured After Canter Hits 2 Cars On Yamuna Expressway In Gautam Buddh Nagar; Visuals Surface
According to the District Police Commissionerate, "A canter on the Yamuna Expressway near the 8-kilometer board on the way from Agra to Noida, hit two cars from behind, injuring eight people."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Image From The Spot Of The Incident | x @sakkshiofficial

Gautam Buddh Nagar (UP): As many as eight people were injured after a canter hit two cars on the Yamuna Expressway on the route from Agra to Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said an official.

The injured have been identified as Hansa Patel, Kanchan Patel, Garima Gupta, Sanjay Malik, Deepak Bhareja, Vishakha Tripathi, Shyama Tripathi, and Krishna Tripathi.

District Police Commissionerate On The Incident

The police official said that the injured and their companions were travelling to Vrindavan in a group and were en route to Vrindavan from Delhi.

Following the incident, concerned officials arrived at the spot of the incident and the injured were sent to the hospital immediately. The reason for the accident has not been ascertained as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

About Another Incident

Earlier on Thursday, a truck and a double-decker bus collided under the Tappal police station on the Yamuna expressway in Aligarh, police officials confirmed.

"The double-decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. During this time, the incident took place due to a massive collision between a truck and a double-decker due to fog. The truck was trying to overtake the bus. The accident occured under the Tappal Police Station area on the Yamuna expressway," Chief Officer, Khair, Varun Kumar said.

The 15 injured people were admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post mortem of the deceased was also filed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

