UP Accident: Minor, Father & Grandfather Killed, 4 Others Critical In Horrific Crash In Auraiya

In a tragic accident, three members of a family were killed and four others sustained critical injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Friday. According to reports, the accident occurred in the Sahayal area of Auraiya district when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a tree around 7 a.m.

As per a TOI report, the victims were residents of Shastri Nagar, Rasulabad. Krishna Bihari (60), along with his son, grandson, and other relatives, was traveling to attend a wedding celebration in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, when the car they were traveling in met with the accident.

The vehicle lost control near Ganga Baba temple in Sahayal and collided with a sheesham tree, instantly killing three passengers while others sustained serious injuries.

After the crash, locals alerted the police and assisted in the rescue operation. Upon arrival, police recovered the bodies of Krishna Bihari (60), his son Neeraj Chaturvedi (40), and grandson Rishabh (12).

The injured passengers included Krishna Bihari's wife Madhudevi (60); Neeraj Chaturvedi's wife Archana (40); their son Rishi (8); and Yogesh (40), son of Ramswaroop.

The injured were rushed to a local health center, and their families were informed. All the critically injured individuals were later referred to a higher medical facility for advanced care.

Circle Officer M.P. Singh in a statement said, "Three people have died in the accident, and four others have been injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Their families have been notified. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary."