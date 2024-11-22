 UP Accident: Minor, Father & Grandfather Killed, 4 Others Critical In Horrific Crash In Auraiya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Accident: Minor, Father & Grandfather Killed, 4 Others Critical In Horrific Crash In Auraiya

UP Accident: Minor, Father & Grandfather Killed, 4 Others Critical In Horrific Crash In Auraiya

The injured passengers included Krishna Bihari's wife Madhudevi (60); Neeraj Chaturvedi's wife Archana (40); their son Rishi (8); and Yogesh (40), son of Ramswaroop.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic accident, three members of a family were killed and four others sustained critical injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Friday. According to reports, the accident occurred in the Sahayal area of Auraiya district when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a tree around 7 a.m.

As per a TOI report, the victims were residents of Shastri Nagar, Rasulabad. Krishna Bihari (60), along with his son, grandson, and other relatives, was traveling to attend a wedding celebration in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, when the car they were traveling in met with the accident.

The vehicle lost control near Ganga Baba temple in Sahayal and collided with a sheesham tree, instantly killing three passengers while others sustained serious injuries.

After the crash, locals alerted the police and assisted in the rescue operation. Upon arrival, police recovered the bodies of Krishna Bihari (60), his son Neeraj Chaturvedi (40), and grandson Rishabh (12).

FPJ Shorts
Orthopaedic Surgeon 'Appalled' By Sidhu's 'Indifference' To Thank Doctor Who Helped In His Wife's Cancer Treatment
Orthopaedic Surgeon 'Appalled' By Sidhu's 'Indifference' To Thank Doctor Who Helped In His Wife's Cancer Treatment
OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Check NOW!
OTET Result 2024 Declared At bseodisha.ac.in; Check NOW!
Adani Gets Respite Amid $250 Million Bribery Charges; Major Backer GQG Partner Could Announce Share Buyback Of $65 Million: Report
Adani Gets Respite Amid $250 Million Bribery Charges; Major Backer GQG Partner Could Announce Share Buyback Of $65 Million: Report
GSET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check key Details
GSET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check key Details

The injured passengers included Krishna Bihari's wife Madhudevi (60); Neeraj Chaturvedi's wife Archana (40); their son Rishi (8); and Yogesh (40), son of Ramswaroop.

The injured were rushed to a local health center, and their families were informed. All the critically injured individuals were later referred to a higher medical facility for advanced care.

Circle Officer M.P. Singh in a statement said, "Three people have died in the accident, and four others have been injured and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Their families have been notified. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Orthopaedic Surgeon 'Appalled' By Sidhu's 'Indifference' To Thank Doctor Who Helped In His Wife's...

Orthopaedic Surgeon 'Appalled' By Sidhu's 'Indifference' To Thank Doctor Who Helped In His Wife's...

UP Accident: Minor, Father & Grandfather Killed, 4 Others Critical In Horrific Crash In Auraiya

UP Accident: Minor, Father & Grandfather Killed, 4 Others Critical In Horrific Crash In Auraiya

'My Wife Is Clinically Cancer Free Today': Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares How His Wife Defeated Stage 4...

'My Wife Is Clinically Cancer Free Today': Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares How His Wife Defeated Stage 4...

Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On...

Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On...

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperature, Foggy & Cloudy Skies For Weekend

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperature, Foggy & Cloudy Skies For Weekend