 UP: 10 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Truck-Tractor Collision Near Mirzapur; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 10 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Truck-Tractor Collision Near Mirzapur; Visuals Surface

UP: 10 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Truck-Tractor Collision Near Mirzapur; Visuals Surface

The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the tractor trolley from behind.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Video screengrab |

Mirzapur (UP): Ten people were killed and three injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley in this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am on G T Road, between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan said.

"The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control," the SP said.

On being alerted, the SP and other senior officers rushed to the scene to oversee the rescue operations.

FPJ Shorts
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter
Read Also
Road Accident Report August 2024: Mumbai And Thane City See Fatalities Drop By 11.5% And 12.5%,...
article-image

"Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal," the officer said.

Police have sent the bodies to the mortuary, Abhinandan said.

A case has been registered at the Kachhawan police station and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, the officer said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India V/S Bangladesh T20: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Ahead Of Match On...

India V/S Bangladesh T20: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Ahead Of Match On...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, AQI In Good Category

CBI Apprehends Dy SP Of NIA, 2 Middlemen In Patna For Demanding & Accepting Bribe Of ₹20 Lakh;...

CBI Apprehends Dy SP Of NIA, 2 Middlemen In Patna For Demanding & Accepting Bribe Of ₹20 Lakh;...

UP: 10 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Truck-Tractor Collision Near Mirzapur; Visuals Surface

UP: 10 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Truck-Tractor Collision Near Mirzapur; Visuals Surface

Assam: Central Government Officially Recognises Assamese As Classical Language

Assam: Central Government Officially Recognises Assamese As Classical Language