'Unwarranted, narrow-minded': New Delhi reacts to Islamic nations' comments on Prophet Muhammad row

"We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the OIC. Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments," MEA said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

On Monday, the Government of India reacted to the criticism levelled by Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and Kuwait, regarding the row over controversial statements made by BJP figures Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the OIC. Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," the MEA went on to say.

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests," The MEA concluded.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

