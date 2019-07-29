Unnao rape victim hurt in shady mishap with a truck

Unnao: A teenage girl, who was in news last year for her rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, has met with an accident in Rae Bareli district. Her car collided with a truck.

The girl is seriously injured and two of her family members are dead. The girl's lawyer, who was also in the vehicle, has been admitted in hospital with critical injuries.

The accident happened at around 1 pm as the family, which lives in Unnao -- about 45 km from Lucknow -- was on its way to the district jail in Rae Bareli to meet her uncle who is serving a life term in a separate case. It was raining heavily at the time.

The truck that hit the vehicle had its number plate smeared in black paint. Its driver and owner have been arrested. Both the rape survivor and her family were provided security after the rape incident.

The assigned security men would accompany the survivor everywhere. However, the security was not with them at the time of the accident, media reports claimed.

A probe has been ordered into this aspect, senior police officer MP Verma said. The rape victim's sister has alleged that the accident is part of a conspiracy.

The Unnao rape case hogged headlines last year after a 16-year-old girl (then) alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar when she visited the house of the legislator to seek employment in 2017.

The case came to limelight after a year when the girl held a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's house and demanded justice. In April 3, the victim's father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother and others in the village.

He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody. Kuldeep Sengar -- a four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly - and his brother were later arrested.

The legislator has been charged with rape and criminal conspiracy by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case. The CBI has told the court that the girl was raped by the BJP lawmaker around 8 pm on 4 June 2017.