Unnao rape and accident case: Priyanka Gandhi wants BJP to answer question raised by Barabanki school girl

New Delhi: Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked BJP, the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, to answer the question of Barabanki school girl who posed a tough question to the police officer on women security at an awareness programme on Wednesday.

"If some influential persons do some wrong then would our voices be heard? This question is raised by schoolgirl in Barabanki from the Uttar Pradesh government in an awareness programme. This question is in the minds of every women and girl in Uttar Pradesh. BJP, give answer?" tweeted Priyanka.

On Wednesday, a schoolgirl posed some tough questions to Uttar Pradesh Police officials here who were delivering a lecture to students about women's safety in a school at Barabanki.

Citing Unnao rape survivor's case as a glaring example of alleged administrative failure to deliver justice and protection to the victim, the schoolgirl questioned a police official about how law enforcers would guarantee the safety of those who complain against "influential" persons who harass or commit a crime against them.